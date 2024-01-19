OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 50 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $13.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $799.32. 185,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $738.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $456.82 and a one year high of $802.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.