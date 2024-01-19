OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $27,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453,299. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.