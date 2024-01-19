OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New $37,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $100.05. 1,316,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

