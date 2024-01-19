OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.18.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.98. 116,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,004. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $598.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.48 and a 200-day moving average of $506.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.