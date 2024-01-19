OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. 2,485,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,895. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

