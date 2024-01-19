OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases Shares of 361 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 285,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 741,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

