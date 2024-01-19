OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases Shares of 820 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

