OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 762,354 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

OFI Invest Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,354 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 426,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,314. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

