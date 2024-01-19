OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $26,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.99. The company had a trading volume of 261,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.89 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.27 and its 200-day moving average is $481.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

