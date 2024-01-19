OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $26,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

