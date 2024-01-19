OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $41,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 806,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,191. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

