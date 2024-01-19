OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 26,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.0 %

CI traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.07. 193,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $290.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.