Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.05

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 78819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.