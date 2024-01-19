Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 29,115 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

