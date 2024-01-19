Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 4,261 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

