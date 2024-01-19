Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 7,243 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 433.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

