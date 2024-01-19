Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 9,061 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 126.3% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $1,148,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

