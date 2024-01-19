Olympiad Research LP Buys 1,023 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.