Olympiad Research LP Buys 57 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $611.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.22 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

