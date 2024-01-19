Olympiad Research LP Grows Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 97.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GDRX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In other news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.33.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.