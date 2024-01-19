Olympiad Research LP Has $269,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $574.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $593.53. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

