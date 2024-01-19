Olympiad Research LP Has $284,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

