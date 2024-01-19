Olympiad Research LP Invests $287,000 in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Beauty Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

Beauty Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

