Olympiad Research LP Lowers Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.