Olympiad Research LP Lowers Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.