Olympiad Research LP Makes New $267,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

