Olympiad Research LP Makes New $269,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.8 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,385.41 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,528.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,427.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,389.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

