Olympiad Research LP Makes New $275,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

Etsy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $69.22 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

