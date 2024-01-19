Olympiad Research LP Makes New $278,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $247.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $247.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

