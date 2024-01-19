Olympiad Research LP Sells 12,198 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

