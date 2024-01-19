Olympiad Research LP Takes $264,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

