OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $92.61 million and approximately $28.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00080987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00023794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

