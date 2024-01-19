Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $137.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

