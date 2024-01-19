Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $60,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MTB opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

