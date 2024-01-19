Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

DE stock opened at $381.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.46. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

