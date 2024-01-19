Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,040,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:STE opened at $220.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

