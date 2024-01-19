Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $178.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $178.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

