Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,879,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

