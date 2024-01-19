Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 246,391 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 246,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.60% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 325.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7,052.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

