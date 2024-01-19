Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.