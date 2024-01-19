Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Jonathan A. Leon Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $18.70 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

