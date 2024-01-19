Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $20,495.76.

On Wednesday, December 13th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00.

PLMR stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $64.41.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Palomar by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

