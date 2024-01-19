Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.12

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.12 and last traded at C$18.29, with a volume of 90207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.64. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.30%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

