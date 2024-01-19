Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $465.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $466.27. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

