Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paychex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. 358,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

