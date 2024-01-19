Paychex, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

