Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.76. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

