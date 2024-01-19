PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

