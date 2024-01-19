Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 3.1%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 192,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 479,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paysafe by 282.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paysafe by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 734,708 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

