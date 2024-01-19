PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,868,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 5,931,014 shares.The stock last traded at $139.29 and had previously closed at $143.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,759,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.